U'khand Governor takes stock of dengue prevention measures of DMC

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday took stock of the actions being taken by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation to prevent dengue from spreading in the state.



According to an official statement, Dehradun Municipal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey met the Governor here and informed her about the actions being taken by the corporation to prevent dengue.

The Governor has issued directions to the corporation to maintain cleanliness in the region.

"Mourya directed the Commissioner to form a dedicated team and regularly conduct fogging in the wards. She also asked to get open drains cleaned to prevent the spread of communicable diseases," an official statement read.

The Governor also directed the Commissioner to set up a system for proper waste management. (ANI)

