U'khand Min Madan Kaushik's social media accounts hacked, probe underway

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister, Madan Kaushik's all social media accounts on Gmail, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were hacked.

Kaushik's accounts were hacked between October 28-30, according to his Public Relations Officer Sumit Bhargav.

In a letter to Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhargav informed the officer about the incident and gave him the information of the hackers.



Probe into the matter is underway.

This comes after the website of the Shimla-based Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) was hacked a week ago.

SP, cybercrime, Sandeep Dhawal had said that the hackers encrypted files from the website of the IIAS, a research institute based in Shimla. (ANI)

