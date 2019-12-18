U'khand police arrested 8,390 criminals in 2019

<br>The police is also installing CCTV cameras across the state in order to tighten vigil on the criminals. Till now, 1,207 CCTV cameras have been installed with government as well as public support.

Talking to IANS, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said: "As per the police records, till December 15, 330 members of 42 gangs have been killed whereas 130 are still active in various areas of the state. The police is running a special campaign to nab these criminals."

"Seven gangs have been put in the 'D-list' and the police is closely monitoring the activities of 52 members of these gangs," he added. The police has also started seizing the properties of 38 wanted criminals and have put a reward on the heads of 51 criminals. Out of these 51, 34 have already been arrested. (Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be reached at sanjeev.c@ians.in)