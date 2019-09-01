U'khand Police extends all support to commuters in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India] Sept 1 (ANI): Jawans of Uttarakhand police are leaving no stone unturned to help the commuters cross the way, after the Badrinath Highway in Lambagad, Chamoli was blocked due to a landslide.

Heavy rainfall that has wreaked havoc has caused landslides in many parts of Uttarakhand due to which Badrinath highway has been closed for continuous 3 days now.



Vehicular and pedestrian movements have been disrupted severely due to which commuters are facing huge problems and at this time of crisis, jawans of Uttarakhand police are extending their helping hands.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted yesterday heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

Earlier in August, six people were killed on following a cloudburst in Chamoli's Ghat area. (ANI)

