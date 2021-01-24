UAE approves opening of Embassy in Israel

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 24 (ANI): The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) on Sunday has approved the opening of its Embassy in Tel Aviv, months after the two nations agreed to normalise relations.



Citing the UAE government's official Twitter handle, Xinhua reported that the Council of Ministers of the UAE has approved the establishment of the UAE embassy in Tel Aviv.

This comes months after the UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations brokered by then US President Donald Trump.

According to the Abraham Accords signed by the two Gulf countries -- Bahrain and UAE-- they have now joined Egypt and Jordan as the only Arab nations to have full relations with Israel. Later, Sudan and Morocco also agreed to normalise relations with Israel. (ANI)

