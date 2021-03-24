UAE Finance Minister, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away

Dubai [UAE], March 24 (ANI): UAE Finance Minister and Deputy Ruler of Dubai Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has passed away at the age of 75, said his brother and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday.



"We belong to God and to Him we shall return ... May God has mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion," Mohammed Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter, attaching an image of his late brother.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum had been occupying the position of the UAE minister of finance and industry from 1971 until his death. He was also appointed as the deputy ruler of Dubai in January 1995. According to media reports, he had been unwell for some months. (ANI)

