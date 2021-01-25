UAE to set up embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv

In a tweet on Sunday, the UAE government said the decision was made during a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, chaired by the Kingdom's Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dubai, Jan 25 (IANS) The Council of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved the establishment of an embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv city.

The UAE and Israel normalised bilateral ties with the signing of Abraham Accord in September 15, 2020, in Washington.

Since then, several delegations from the UAE and Israel have met to sign bilateral agreements on trade and investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

Meanwhile, major UAE airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, are expected to start commercial flights to Tel Aviv in the first quarter of 2021.

An earlier aviation agreement was signed that will allow up to 112 weekly flights between the two countries.

UAE was the first Arab country to normalise relations with Israel.

Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan followed suit.

