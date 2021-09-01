UAE tourist visa services resumed ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai

Travellers will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from an approved health service, which use the QR code system, as well as Rapid PCR test report conducted at the departure airport 6 hours prior to departure, provided with a QR code system.

No GDRFA or ICA approval is required for tourists travelling to the UAE. "The reopening of borders to the UAE is a reassuring move for the travel industry, with the United Arab Emirates being among the most popular destinations for Indians, especially with the Expo 2020 Dubai around the corner. We wish all our customers safe travel," said Noel Swain, Business Head -- Schengen, eVisa and Passport Services, VFS Global.

One can apply for their visas on www.emirates.com or at one of our Dubai visa processing centres in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram, which are currently operating on limited days of the week.

VFS Global is an official ticket reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai in GCC, India, China, Russia, UK and Germany. Dubbed the world's greatest show, Expo 2020 will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. VFS Global offers a range of packages with suggested itineraries that include single- and three-day passes to visit Expo 2020 Dubai. Customers who opt to submit their visa application through the premium lounge can also enjoy discounts on the packages they purchase.

Tickets are available on www.vfsglobal.com. VFS Global has been associated with the Government of the UAE since 2002, and provides visa services on its behalf in 15 countries worldwide. It extends e-visa services for Dubai via its online platform available on www.emirates.com, to residents from over 180 countries travelling on Emirates Airlines.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.emirates.com/in/english/

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/

