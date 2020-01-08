Udaipur doctors save extreme low birth weight baby

Jaipur, Jan 8 (IANS) Doctors at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Udaipur Medical College has achieved success in saving a baby of extreme low birth weight (670 gramme). The newborn was discharged on Tuesday after 75 days in hospital and gaining 1,375 gramme weight.

The child was found perfectly normal during a follow-up checkup.

Devali Bai (18), a resident of Nichali Odan in the Rajsamand district, gave birth to a female baby weighing just 670 gramme after 26-week pregnancy at home on October 27, 2019 under the supervision of a midwife. Due to the premature delivery, the baby was sick.

The baby was taken to Nathdwara Government Hospital from where she was referred to M.B. Hospital, attached to R.N.T. Medical College, Udaipur. The child was admitted to the SNCU on the day of birth under senior professor and head of the paediatrics department Dr Suresh Goyal. Dr R.L. Suman, Medical Superintendent, M.B. Hospital Udaipur, said the mother weighed 40kgs and was primipara (woman who is giving birth for the first time). She had taken 3 antenatal visits and two doses of T.T. The baby's father, Dinesh Bheel, is a daily wage labourer. He studied till Class VIII, while Devali Bai, the mother, is illiterate and was malnourished. According to Dr Goyal, the baby was kept on oxygen, intravenous fluids, parenteral nutrition and was transfused blood four times. "The baby's health deteriorated several times during the first 30 days of hospital stay due to feeding problems. But later she started gaining weight," said Dr Goyal. Dr Lakhan Poswal, Principal and controller of the medical college, said during the 75- day stay at NICU/hospital, medicines/food/other facilities were provided free under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Yojana (JSSY) of the Rajasthan government. Dr Suman said on many occasions parents needed financial support for other expenses. It was happily and voluntarily provided by nursing staff, resident doctors and faculty members, the doctor added. He thanked and appreciated the efforts of Dr Poswal, Dr Goyal and Dr Anuradha Sanadhya and residents doctors. Dr Goyal said the parents had been counselled about feeding, prevention of hypothermia, symptoms of sickness and given other tips about baby care. They have been asked to bring the baby after seven days for the next follow-up. Bheel and Bai thanked the doctors and hospital staff for for giving new lease of life to the newborn and their support during the hospital stay. arc/pcj