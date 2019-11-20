Udan 4.0 would focus on routes connecting Bilaspur and Ambikapur airports in Chhattisgarh: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday discussed the demands for connectivity of Bilaspur and Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh during a review meeting of UDAN.

He said that the Ministry is committed to connecting these airports at the earliest. "UDAN 4.0 would focus on routes connecting these airports," Puri said.



"UDAN scheme focuses on states having unconnected regions. Chhattisgarh is one of the focus states for Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Ministry will soon be starting bidding for UDAN 4.0 under which prescribed priority routes in Chhattisgarh would be offered for bidding," an official release from Civil Aviation Ministry said.

"Bilaspur is identified as a priority airport and prescriptive routes involving Bilaspur have already been included in the ensuing round of bidding under UDAN," said the release.

"There has been immense interest expressed from the airline operators to connect the city and extend the benefit of air transport to the people of the region," added the release. (ANI)