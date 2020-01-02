Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray attend Maharashtra Police raising day event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday attended the Maharashtra Police raising day event at Marol police training grounds.

Several platoons of Police personnel did a march past and the Chief Minister was accorded a guard of honour.While speaking at the gathering, the Chief Minister said that he is committed to giving all world-class facilities for training and other purposes to the police force in Maharashtra."I am proud on being a part of these raising day celebrations and handing over the flag to the platoons," Uddhav said.At the same event, the Sena chief laid a foundation stone and took part in 'bhoomi poojan' for a housing project for policemen and their families. Under the project, around 448 houses for policemen will be constructed in Marol area.The Maharashtra Chief Minister told reporters that he will take care of training facilities given to police personnel as well as providing them homes.The amount of Rs 225.13 crores has been sanctioned for the said project.On the occasion, Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, ACS Home Department Sanjay Kumar, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Garve and Deputy General of Police (Housing) Bipin Bihari, among others were also present. (ANI)