Uddhav accepted our demands: Shiv Sena's Kamlakar Kothe on Saibaba Birthplace Dispute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Kamlakar Kothe on Monday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured that the Pathri village will not be termed as Saibaba's birthplace and stressed that no new dispute will be created as the matter has ended.



"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accepted our demands. People of Shirdi are satisfied with what he said. He has assured us that no new dispute will be created and we are ending the matter," Kothe, who is also a representative of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, said after a meeting.

A delegation of 40 people, including Sai Temple Trust members and Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande, meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier today.

On Sunday, devotees in Shirdi staged a protest against Thackeray over his decision to develop Pathri in Parbhani as a religious centre terming it the birthplace of Sai Baba. The indefinite 'bandh' was later called off later. (ANI)

