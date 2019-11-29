Uddhav holds first cabinet meet, promises aid to farmers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held his first cabinet meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai after taking oath of office on Thursday evening.

Shiv Sena ministers Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut and Nationalist Congress Party ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil attended the meeting in South Mumbai.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Thackeray said his government will ensure concrete assistance to the state's farmers and will work towards creating an atmosphere in which none feels terrorised.

He said the first decision of the cabinet was to approve Rs 20 crore fund for conserving Raigad Fort, which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "We can paint a better picture if we know the reality. We have sought inputs. Farmers have not got anything, but only assurances. We want to provide concrete help to farmers," he told reporters after the meeting. "We want to ensure an atmosphere in the state wherein nobody will feel terrorised," he said. IMAGE: Leaders of the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' government hold first cabinet meeting. Photograph: ANI At the media briefing, Thackeray was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Bhujbal, Patil, Thorat and Nitin Raut. Thackeray heads the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' of three parties. Two leaders from each of the three parties were sworn in as ministers along with him at a ceremony at Shivaji Park on Thursday evening. Other leaders who were at Sahyadri Guest House included Ajit Pawar and Dilip Walse Patil of the NCP; Shiv Sena MPs Rajan Vichare, Anil Desai and Shrikant Shinde, and Sena Member of Legislative Council Anil Parab. The cabinet, in the first meeting, is supposed to decide on calling a special session of the assembly to elect full-time Speaker who will conduct floor test, a senior IAS officer said. Governor B K Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.