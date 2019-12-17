Uddhav's Jallianwala Bagh comment an insult to martyrs: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Hitting hard at Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray for his "Jallianwala Bagh" comment, the BJP called it an "insult" to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs.

"How can he (Uddhav Thackeray) compare the protests in Delhi or the crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students with Jallianwala Bagh? This in itself is an insult to all the martyrs of the massacre," said P. Muralidhar Rao. BJP's National General Secretary said, Uddhav's comment was out of his will to politicise the matter.A

Earlier on Tuesday, Thackeray not only likened the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, but also said that the students are like "yuva bombs". He called upon the Centre to refrain from handling the students in this manner. Rao's statement was followed by the retort of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis said, "Entire Maharashtra and India wants to know if Uddhavji agrees with these (Jamia students') slogans? By promoting and encouraging such agitations, it is now very clear to what extent Shiv Sena has stooped down on compromises for personal greed." Thackeray's statement came after many students and staffers were injured during a protest at Jamia on Sunday, triggering protests on campuses around the country. abn/arm