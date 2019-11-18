Uddhav Thackeray cancels Ayodhya visit due to security reasons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has cancelled his scheduled visit to Ayodhya due to security reasons, party sources said on Monday.

Uddhav was scheduled to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on November 24.

"Due to security concerns in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena chief did not get permission from security agencies to visit the place," sources in the party said.



The sources also said that the delay in forming the government in Maharashtra is also one of the reasons for cancelling his tour.

At a press conference on November 9, hailing the Supreme Court's decision on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, Uddhav had said that he will be going to Ayodhya on November 24.

The Supreme Court on November 9 directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

On June 16 this year, Uddhav and his son Aditya Thackeray had visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine.



Uddhav had visited Ayodhya last year too on November 25. (ANI)

