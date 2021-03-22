Uddhav Thackeray has no right to continue as CM: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday referred to the Antilia bomb scare case and demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray, saying that the world had "never before" seen a bomb being planted by police.



"Never before had the world seen a bomb being planted by Police. Is this normal? This is an extraordinary issue. The CM has no right to continue in his position. What does it show if his trustworthy personnel plants bomb, as alleged by ATS?" he asked.

Sachin Waze, suspended Assistant Police Inspector, was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

He was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case.

He has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle. (ANI)

