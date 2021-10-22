Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates India's first wildlife DNA testing lab in Nagpur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated India's first wildlife DNA testing lab in Nagpur on Friday, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).



According to Maharashtra CMO, he also launched three FastTrack DNA testing units under the Nirbhaya scheme to test human DNA samples, which will increase the efficiency of criminal investigations.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray inaugurated India's first wildlife DNA testing lab in Nagpur. He also launched three FastTrack DNA testing units under the Nirbhaya scheme to test human DNA samples, which will increase the efficiency of criminal investigations," said the CMO in a tweet today. (ANI)

