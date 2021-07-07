Uddhav Thackeray to chair meetings on COVID management today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday will chair two separate meetings via video conferencing with District Collectors, Divisional Commissioner, and Covid Task Force on COVID-19 management.



While the first meeting is scheduled at 12:30 pm today between the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the District Collectors, the second will be with the Covid Task Force at 7 pm.

In the month of April and May, the vaccination drive in Pune has frequently suspended owing to a shortage of vaccines. However, Union Health Minister recently announced that a total of 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be made available in July to the country.

Currently, Maharashtra is the worst Covid affected state in the country. The state has 1,17,536 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

