Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi today

Sources said that a delegation led by Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will meet the Prime Minister and is likely to discuss issues like Maratha reservation which was struck down by the Supreme Court, OBC reservation and cyclone relief for Maharashtra.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss various issues including Maratha reservation and other issues concerning the state.

Thackeray has already reached the national capital for the meeting. It is learnt that PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who is also the chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte are part of the delegation.

"Maratha reservation, OBC reservation, relief package for people affected by Tauktae, pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues will be the key agenda for discussion with the Prime Minister," a source said.

On Monday, Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and talked about issues to be discussed with the Prime Minister.

Last month, the Supreme Court had struck down the Maharashtra Government's decision allowing reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier.

Earlier, Thackeray had written to the Prime Minister to take appropriate steps at the earliest to grant reservation to the Maratha community from Maharashtra, albeit in accordance with the law, to the minimum extent of 12 per cent in Education and 13 per cent in Public Employment.

