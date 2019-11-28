Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as 18th Maha CM

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai today at 6.40 pm.

Uddhav will be the first member from the Thackeray family to become the chief minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He will be leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

His oath-taking follows weeks of political uncertainty and changing political equations with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party and being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and about 400 farmers from various districts are among the people who have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath will also attend the swearing-in ceremony. In a shocking development, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Saturday morning. The duo stepped down from their posts on Monday evening after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the 288-member assembly the next day.