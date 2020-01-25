Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Jan 25 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on March 7 this year.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) on 7th March."



Shiv Sena had earlier announced that Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram on the completion of 100 days of Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) government.

"On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram", said Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on January 22.

He also said that Ministers of alliance partners (Congress, NCP) can also accompany the Chief Minister. (ANI)