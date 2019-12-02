Uddhav Thackeray withdraws cases against Nanar Refinery protestors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): A day after withdrawing cases against the activists who protested against the Aarey metro car shed, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday ordered a withdrawal of all cases registered against the protestors of the Nanar Refinery project.



"After the withdrawal of cases registered against the activists agitating against the Aarey car shed, today I have ordered to withdraw the cases registered against the protesters agitating against Nanar refinery project," Thackeray told reporters, after a long meeting with some leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Nanar refinery project was a joint venture between the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) with two other international oil companies.

The project in Konkan's Nanar village was formally scrapped earlier this year by the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena had vehemently opposed the project claiming it would affect the locals. (ANI)

