Uddhav to meet holed-up MLAs this evening

Mumbai: Sunil Prabhu of the Shiv Sena says party chief Uddhav Thackeray will meet party MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda in Mumbai, later today. Devendra Fadnavis will be addressing the media at 4:30 pm today.

Yesterday, the Sena MLAs passed a resolution, authorising Uddhav Thackeray to take a 'final decision' on government formation in Maharashtra. After the meet, held at Thackeray's Bandra residence 'Matoshree', the legislators went to Rangsharda Hotel, close to the party chief's home, where they will stay amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation and fear of switching sides.

"It is necessary for all the MLAs to be together in the prevailing situation. Whatever decision Uddhavi takes will be binding on all of us," Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said. "Threats and blackmailing won't work now," said Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been the public face of the party's new-found belligerence during the last fortnight. "We also have options (to form government)," he said, but did not elaborate. Results of the October 21 assembly poll were declared on October 24.