Uddhav unanimous choice for Maharashtra CM: Pawar

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) A crucial two-hour long meeting of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress concluded here on Friday evening with a call to Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to accept the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Emerging from the meeting, NCP President Sharad Pawar indicated that a consensus had evolved on Thackeray's name for the top post.

"There is unanimity on the name of Uddhav Thackeray for Chief Minister's post. Now, he must take it up," Pawar said.

He added that Friday's discussions centred around the Common Minimum Programme (CMP), saying that important decisions have been taken in this regard.

However, Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly sought time to think over the proposal and is likely to convey the same to the NCP-Congress later tonight or Saturday morning, according to a party source. Significantly, after the meeting in Nehru Centre, Worli, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray paid an unscheduled visit to the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial and paid homage to the Sena founder. On his part, Uddhav Thackeray said that he did not want to share "any incomplete information on anything". "The discussions were held in detail and efforts are on to ensure no issues are left out. Discussions are still on. When everything is finalised, we shall share with you," Uddhav Thackeray said. Among the constraints being discussed within the Sena is how to prevent two independent power centres from developing if Uddhav Thackeray becomes the Chief Minister -- one at the government level and the other at the party level. Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that Friday's discussions were very fruitful and positive. "However, the talks are not yet completed... It will be continued again tomorrow," Chavan said. NCP leader Praful Patel also spoke on similar lines and said that after everything is finalised, it will be informed to the media. The proposed 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' comprising the Sena-NCP-Congress is likely to hold a press conference on Saturday where the final details will be shared with the media. "After the press conference tomorrow, we shall make attempts to stake claim at the earliest possible opportunity," NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said.