UDF allies ask Kerala Congress to end intra-party feuding

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (IANS) At a daylong meeting of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) here on Friday, the allies asked the Congress party to ensure that the alliance remains united if they want to avoid suffering serious setbacks in both the local body polls later this year and the assembly elections in 2021.

The second biggest partner in the UDF - the Indian Union Muslim League - came down hard on the Congress and asked them to end the party's factional feuding which has always affected, not just the fortunes of the Congress, but the UDF as a whole.

The Congress today is deeply divided between the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and assembly Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala factions which led to the party losing two key assembly constituencies to the CPI-M in last month's by-elections. Another UDF ally, the Revolutionary Socialist Party also went hammer and tongs at the Congress party. The meeting also decided to revamp all the 14 district UDF committees, besides forming a committee to get the allianjce ready to contest the local body polls scheduled for August next year. Speaking to the media later, Chennithala said that all the fears and apprehensions of the allies would be addressed. "It's quite natural for allies to air their grievances and the Congress party is committed to see that things are all streamlined, and we will do the needful," he said. sg/bc