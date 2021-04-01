UDF candidate from Kochi tests positive for COVID-19

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Kochi and former Mayor Tony Chammany on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.



"Dear brothers, sisters and UDF worker, you must know that I am Covid Positive. In my absence, I request you to continue the election activities. I am sure that you will be stronger, single-minded in the field of work even in my absence. We will soon recover from this stage," he tweeted (roughly translated from Malayalam).

Elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday had reported 2,653 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the state Health Department, 10,94,404 patients have recovered from the disease so far. The state has 25,249 active cases. (ANI)

