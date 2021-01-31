UDF kickstarts Aishwarya Kerala Yatra ahead of assembly polls, targets Kerala CM over gold smuggling case

Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): Ahead of assembly polls in Kerala, Congress-led United Democratic Front started its election campaign with Aishwarya Kerala Yatra from Kasaragod on Sunday and targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case.



Speaking at the event, leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala made several allegations against chief minister Vijayan and said, "Even when Kerala Chief Minister's office remains inaccessible to public and ministers, it was easily accessible to gold smuggling accused like Swapna Suresh. Kerala Chief Minister's former Principal Secretary offered all help to the gold smugglers. The Kerala Chief Minister Office was turned into a den for such people who indulged in nefarious activities."

Terming the tenure of Pinarayi Vijayan government as 'dictatorship' rule, he alleged that during Left Democratic Front (LDF) government political murders and killings in the name of "Maoists" took place.

Presenting United Democratic Front (UDF) as an alternative to LDF for solving problems faced by people of Kerala, he elaborated on the people's manifesto that the Congress is preparing for the upcoming assembly polls.

"We will be implementing Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme proposed by Rahul Gandhi in Kerala when UDF comes to power. Every deserving family will be given to Rs 6,000 per month. It has already been started in Chhattisgarh and we will be implementing it in Kerala in a phased manner," he said.

Former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy who inaugurated the function said that instead of addressing problems of the youths and creating jobs, the LDF government was carrying out backdoor appointments.

"The Pinarayi Vijayan government has ignored the youth and is carrying out backdoor appointments. This can never be allowed. Instead, half baked promises are kept before people," he said pointing out several measures adopted by the LDF to substantiate his claim and added that UDF will return to power in Kerala.

The Aishwarya Kerala Yatra will cover all 14 districts in Kerala in which UDF leaders from respective constituencies will address the gathering. The campaign will conclude on February 22 at state capital Thiruvananthapuram in which national leaders from Congress including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi is slated to participate. (ANI)

