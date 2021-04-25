UDF MPs write to CJI seeking urgent hearing in journalist Kappan's case

Kappan was arrested at a toll plaza near Hathras, while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh in October last year, in connection with his reporting assignment to cover the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl.In the letter, the Congress-led UDF MPs requested the CJI to issue necessary orders to shift Kappan from Mathura Medical College Hospital, where he is currently admitted for COVID-19 treatment, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi."We, the Members of Parliament from Kerala, write this representation today to bring it to your notice the necessity of an urgent hearing of the case of Siddique Kappan, the Delhi-based journalist from Kerala now being incarcerated by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Mathura," the MPs wrote."Kappan sustained serious injuries after he fell unconscious in Mathura Jail. He is presently suffering from COVID-19 and has been admitted in the Mathura Medical College Hospital in Mathura. His condition is serious and he needs better treatment. We, therefore implore you to save Kappan's life by giving him an urgent hearing in the matter requesting for issue of necessary orders to shift him from Mathura Medical College Hospital to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi," they added.The MPs said Kappan is battling coronavirus at its 'severity'."Unable to consume food and with denied right to a toilet for four days, he has become extremely weak. It is shocking beyond words that such grave violation of human rights is happening in our India, a democracy," the added further.The Kerala MPs 'beseeched' the CJI to examine the matter "time sensitively" and to provide interim relief to Kappan until the disposal of his Habcus Corpus application.The letter was signed by K Sudhakaran (MP from Kannur); K Muraleedharan (MP from Vadakara); ET Mohammed Basheer (MP from Ponnani); VK Sreekandan (MP from Palakkad); Ramya Haridas (MP from Alathur; Benny Behanan (MP from Chalakudy); TN Prathapan (MP from Thrissur); Dean Kuriakose (MP from Idukki); Anto Antony (MP from Pathanamthitta); NK Premachandran (MP from Kollam); and PV Abdul Wahab (Rajya Sabha MP).Earlier in the day, Kappan's wife Raihanth wrote a letter to the newly appointed CJI requesting him to immediately pass a release order for her husband as his life is in "extreme danger" in Mathura jail.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wrote to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to ensure better medical treatment to Kappan, who has been in the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police since October last year.The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court on April 22 seeking its immediate direction to transfer Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS, New Delhi, due to his ill-health.Kappan was arrested at a toll plaza near Hathras, while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh in October last year, in connection with his reporting assignment to cover the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl.An FIR had been registered under the UAPA in the case against Kappan by the Uttar Pradesh Police. (ANI)