Udhampur: First women marathon organised against drug addiction

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): In an innovative initiative, a women-only marathon with an aim of spreading social message regarding drug addiction was organised in Udhampur district on Sunday.

The marathon witnessed the participation of attendees from all different age groups.

A school student who participated in the marathon said, "This is a great opportunity for us and the aim of this marathon is very inspiring. This is for the first time that something like this is happening in Udhampur."Another participant Iram Nazir termed it as a testimony of positive changes in the Valley and said, "Our Prime Minister's initiative of Fit India is very good. I want to tell all youth to participate in similar activities. These changes in Jammu- Kashmir are very inspirational and we are hopeful that development will happen in this region."One of the organisers from NGO Dogra Kranti Dal said that the marathon was dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has recently kick-started the Fit-India campaign and will be celebrating his birthday later this week."This is the first time we are organising this marathon specifically for girls and women. This was on the theme of Drug Awareness. We are making everyone take a pledge against drugs. We are dedicating this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as this is in line with his vision of Fit India movement", an organiser told ANI. (ANI)