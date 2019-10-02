Udhampur: Search operation launched after police receives info on suspicious persons

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A search operation was launched on Wednesday after police received some information about the presence of suspicious persons in the area.

Sujit Singh, DIG Udhampur-Reasi while talking to ANI said, "From last three days, we have been getting information...even after the Batote encounter, some people said they have seen some suspicious persons. This could not be verified on the ground."



"Today we received information that some suspicious persons have been seen in Kud area. But this was unclear information. But still, police, army and CRPF..as per operational procedure search operation is underway," he added.

The police officer said security forces have been alerted and if suspicious persons are found, they will be eliminated.

He also requested the public to provide authentic information and desist from spreading rumours since it creates panic. (ANI)

