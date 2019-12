Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) The youth wing secretary of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin and around 500 party workers were detained by police when they held a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Friday.

Udhayanidhi, who led the protest, is the son of DMK President M.K.Stalin.

The protestors also tore copies of the Act and shouted slogans against the central government and the Tamil Nadu government for supporting the CAA.

