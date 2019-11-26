Udhhav to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM on Thursday

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray late on Tuesday staked his claim to form the government in Maharashtra before Governor B.S. Koshyari, party sources said.

The Governor has accepted the claim and announced that Thackeray will be sworn-in as on 5 p.m. on November 28 (Thursday) at Shivaji Park.

A high-level delegation including NCP leader Praful Patel, NCP state chief Jayant Patil, Congress state President Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Samajwadi Party state President Abu Asim Azmi and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi met the Governor and submitted a letter from Thackeray, support letters of all alliance partners, and other documents, to the Governor.

The development came hours after Thackeray's unanimous election as the MVA leader this evening. It is not clear whether Deputy CMs from the allies or other ministers would be sworn-in or not along with Thackeray on Thursday, said Thorat. qn/vd