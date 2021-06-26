Uganda holds national prayers over pandemic

The fourth national interdenominational prayer session and intercession, led by various religious leaders, was held virtually on Friday at State House Entebbe, about 40 km south of the capital Kampala, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kampala, June 26 (IANS) Uganda held a national prayer session over the Covid-19 pandemic as the country is combating a surge of new cases and deaths amid a second wave across the country.

The session was attended by President Yoweri Museveni, the Vice President, Prime Minister, other officials, and religious leaders under social distancing guidelines.

"I call upon all of you to pray for our health experts and for the different families that have been affected," said Museveni.

The President last week imposed a nationwide total lockdown for 42 days to control the spread of the virus.

Uganda on Friday registered 1,025 new confirmed cases of Covid, bringing the national tally to 76,562, according to official figures.

The death toll stood at 334.

