UGC asks varsities to make EWS, disabled reservation info public

The circular noted that the information should be made public in all the universities and colleges across the country and at all levels.

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular to the registrars of all the central, state and honorary universities including Delhi University, across the country, to make public the information on reservation for EWS and disabled.

The UGC has mentioned in its circular that it is mandatory for all the centrally aided universities, colleges and educational institutions to implement the reservation policy of the government in a proper manner.

Welcoming the commission's circular, the Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) has demanded that DU's Vice-Chancellor implement it immediately.

Hansraj Suman, Delhi Teachers Association in-charge, said that the UGC circular includes all the teaching and non-teaching posts. Besides, the reservation roster should be displayed on its website from time to time.

The UGC has also asked that the reserved seats lying vacant should be filled in all the institutions.

The UGC has also directed the universities to apprise the colleges affiliated to them of the circular.

