UGC circular to higher educational institutions to celebrate Constitution Day on Nov 26

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular to higher educational institutions to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26.

"It has been decided by the Government of India that the 70th Anniversary of Indian Constitution be celebrated by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) as a year-long function starting from November 26, 2019, to create awareness on Fundamental Duties," read the circular.

The circular further requests the institutions to arrange for a viewing of live telecast of the programme from the Central Hall of Parliament to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Indian Constitution, by as many students as possible, preferably in a central location.It also requires institutions for the reading of Preamble to the Constitution of India to be administered by respective Vice-Chancellors /Head of the Departments of the Universities and Principals of their affiliated colleges.Meanwhile, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are requested to prepare and publicise the tentative schedule of the year-long institutional-level activities and competitions starting from November 26 to spread awareness about the Constitution and Fundamental Duties in the campus."In addition to the above, UGC will be developing a dedicated portal for promotion and monitoring of the activities throughout the year," it read. (ANI)