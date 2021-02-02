UGC-NET exam for JRF, Assistant Professor from May 2

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The National Testing Agency will conduct the next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May 2021, said Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday.



"National Testing Agency will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read the circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants," the Education Minister tweeted.

The test will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

According to the circular from the National Testing Agency, "The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the details the information bulletin for UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021), which will be available on the official website from February 2."

The online application form will open on February 2, 2021. Candidates who wish to appear are required to apply online between February 2 and March 2, 2021. The application fee can be paid until March 3, 2021, it said. (ANI)

