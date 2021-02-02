UGC NET exams to begin from May 2

The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted by the NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the grant of Junior Research Fellowships and also determine the eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Education Ministry has decided to conduct the UGC-NET between May 2 and 17, keeping in mind the current coronavirus situation in the country.

The exam dates are May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17.

There are many students who have to register themselves to appear for the UGC-NET and other examinations. The convenience of such students has been kept in mind while formulating the UGC-NET examination schedule.

The National Testing Agency will conduct UGC-NET in two shifts -- 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam will consist of 2 question papers -- one with 100 marks and 50 multiple choice questions and second of 200 marks and 100 multiple choice questions to be attempted through computer-based CBT method.

Candidates desirous of sitting in the NET can access the information brochure on the NTA website. The forms will be available online from February 2. Candidates can submit online applications by March 2. The application fee can be paid by March 3.

--IANS

gcb/anm