Ujjain MP gets staff vaccinated in office, sparks controversy

The locals have alleged that the MP has got VIP treatment when there is a shortage of vaccine.

Ujjain (MP), May 15 (IANS) Even as common citizens are struggling to get vaccines against Covid-19, BJP's Ujjain MP Anil Firozia got his staff vaccinated in his office. A video of this has also gone viral on the social media.

Locals also said a team from health department visited Firozia's office and got the staff vaccinated.

The Congress has questioned the vaccination in BJP MP's office as citizens across the country are not getting the slot for the jab. Mahesh Parmar, MLA from Tarana, has accused the MP of taking away the rights of ordinary citizens.

MP Firozia however said that his staff is constantly working even during the second wave of Covid-19. They are going into the villages with food and other essential items. "To prevent them from getting infected, we decided to get them vaccinated. I have always said that the government should go to the rural areas and vaccinate the people," he said.

However, the health department of Madhya Pradesh has not issued any statement as to why vaccination was done in MP's office.

