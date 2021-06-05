UK, Brazil travellers to Lebanon must quarantine for 5 days

Passengers without a booking in the listed hotels will not allowed to board a flight bound for Lebanon, and the airlines will pay for those passengers' accommodation if they are allowed aboard, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Authority as saying on Friday.

Beirut, June 5 (IANS) Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority announced that inbound travellers from the UK and Brazil will have to undergo a five-day mandatory quarantine at designated hotels.

The Lebanese and foreign diplomats, along with their family, are exempted from hotel quarantine but must stay at home for five days.

Exemption for hotel quarantine also applies to passengers who have been fully vaccinated two weeks before departing for Lebanon.

Travellers who have recovered from Covid-19 within 90 days prior to the departure date are also exempted from hotel quarantine, but a document that confirms their infection history is required.

Lebanese health experts have been warning against the new variants of the virus, noting that the country has succeeded in controlling the pandemic.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Lebanon has reached 541,232, with a death toll of 7,752.

--IANS

ksk/