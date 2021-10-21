UK Chief of Defence Staff calls on General Bipin Rawat, discusses way forward to enhance defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff of United Kingdom General Sir Nicholas Carter called on his Indian counterpart General Bipin Rawat and discussed the way forward to enhance the defence cooperation between the two countries.



Taking to Twitter, the India Army informed, "General Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, #UK called on General Bipin Rawat #CDS and discussed steps to take forward the defence cooperation between #India and #UK."

The army further informed that General Carter is on a three-day visit to India and he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour at the South Block earlier today.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane spoke to his Malaysian counterpart General Tan Sri Datuk Zamrose Bin Mohd Zain over the phone and exchanged views on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army informed, "General MM Naravane Chief of Army Staff had telephonic interaction with General Tan Sri Datuk Zamrose Bin Mohd Zain, Chief of Malaysian Army and exchanged views on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between both Nations."(ANI)

