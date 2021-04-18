  1. Sify.com
  4. UK demands private medical care for jailed Russian activist Navalny

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 19th, 2021, 02:25:06hrs
Axey Navlealny (File Photo)

London [UK], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK Foreign Office has demanded that Axey Navlealny, a jailed Russian opposition activist, be granted access to private medical care amid reports that his health has deteriorated.

"The UK is deeply concerned by reports of the unacceptable treatment of Alexey Navalny and the continued deterioration of his health. Mr Navalny must be given immediate access to independent medical care," a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Sunday.
The 44-year-old is serving a 2.5-year prison term on financial misconduct charges. His defence team has complained that he is suffering from severe back pain caused by two spinal hernias. He has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority and demands a visit by a doctor of his own choice. (ANI/Sputnik)

