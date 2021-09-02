UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to visit Pakistan

London [UK], September 2(ANI): The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is set to visit Pakistan to hold talks with Pakistani officials on the prevailing situation of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, reported The News.



UK Foreign Secretary's visit was finalised on Tuesday between officials of Pakistan and the UK, reported The News.

The UK Government said that the British Foreign Secretary will visit the region around Afghanistan to hold talks about extricating those who are left behind in Kabul after foreign forces left Afghanistan.

UK government source informed that Raab will be in Pakistan for two days, to hold talks with Islamabad, reported The News.

Foreign Secretary had hinted his visit by saying he would be leaving for the 'region' during the meeting on Government's handling on Afghanistan in Foreign Affairs Committee.

" We're always very careful about travel movements because of the security implications. But I can tell you I'm leaving after this committee to go to the region." Raab answered the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The US-led forces exited Afghanistan on August 31 and before that on Sunday, UK Defence Ministry announced that the last aircraft carrying members of the British military had left Kabul airport. (ANI)

