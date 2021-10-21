UK Foreign Secretary on three-day visit to India from October 24

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss will pay an official visit to India from October 22 to 24.



During her stay in New Delhi, Truss will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 22 on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. Truss will travel to Mumbai on October 23.

During the India-UK Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers held on May 4, 2021, the bilateral relationship between the two nations was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said the ties have been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas.

Truss' visit will be an opportunity to review the Roadmap 2030 launched during the Virtual Summit and further deepen the partnership across various sectors like trade, science & technology, innovation, defence, climate, education and health sectors, the release said. (ANI)

.