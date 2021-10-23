UK Foreign Secy lays wreath at Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel in remembrance of 2008 terrorist attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday laid a wreath at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, in remembrance of lives lost during the 2008 terrorist attack.



"I laid a wreath at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai today in remembrance of those whose lives were taken in the 2008 terrorist attack. We will never forget them. The UK and India are working together on security to make sure both countries are safer," Truss tweeted.

The minister, who arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi, had said that her visit is aimed at forging stronger security and defence links with India, the world's largest democracy, as a key part of the UK's Indo-Pacific strategy.

"Closer defence and security partnerships between the UK and India underpin deeper economic ties and make both countries, as well as the wider region, safer. We need to protect our sea and trade routes and, operating from a position of strength, be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices," Liz Truss said in a statement.

During her India visit, Truss met top Indian ministers including External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

