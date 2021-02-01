UK fundraising hero Tom Moore admitted to hospital with Covid-19

In a tweet from his official account, his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said he tested positive last week and was taken to Bedford Hospital for help with his breathing, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

London, Feb 1 (IANS) The 100-year-old British veteran Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the National Health Service (NHS) last year, has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus, his daughter said.

He is being treated in a ward, not in intensive care, she added.

Local news reported that the 100-year-old had not yet been vaccinated because he was being treated for pneumonia.

Moore, who turned 100 last April, raised over 32 million pounds for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden during UK's first Covid lockdown last year.

His fundraising efforts won the nation's hearts and he was knighted by the Queen in July.

There has been an outpouring of well wishes for the centenarian on social media, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tweeted: "My thoughts are very much with CaptainTomMoore and his family. You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery."

Another 21,088 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,817,176, according to official figures released Sunday.

England is currently under its third lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

