UK GDP rebounds in Q2 as Covid restrictions ease

London, Aug 13 (IANS) The UK's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.8 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

However, the British economy is still 4.4 per cent smaller than the pre-pandemic level at Q4 2019, Xinhua news agency quoted the ONS as saying on Thursday.