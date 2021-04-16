UK govt confirms approving extradition of Nirav Modi to India

London [UK], April 16 (ANI): The UK government has signed an order for extradition of fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi to India, the country's Home Office confirmed on Friday.



A Home Office spokesperson said the extradition order was signed on April 15.

Nirav Modi, wanted in India on the charges of fraud and money-laundering, was arrested in March 2019 in London and charged with money laundering and defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

"On 25 February the District Judge gave judgment in the extradition case of Nirav Modi. The extradition order was signed on April 15," the spokesperson said.

Nirav Modi now has 14 days to make an application for leave to appeal against the decision to the High Court.

In February, a UK court had ordered his extradition to India to stand trial after dismissing arguments of his "mental health concerns", saying they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances.

Judge Samuel Goozee, sitting at Westminster Magistrate's Court in London, rejected each of the grounds laid out by Modi's defence against extradition.

"He may seek leave to appeal against both the decisions of the District Judge and of the Home Secretary Priti Patel," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

