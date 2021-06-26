UK health secretary quits after admitting breaking COVID norms

London [UK], June 27 (ANI): UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resigned after admitting that he broke COVID-19 social distancing guidelines when he was pictured kissing his adviser, which reportedly caused an outrage in the country.



"I understand the sacrifice that everybody has made and you have made. And those of us who make the rules have got to stick by them and that's why I have got to resign," Hancock said in a video posted on the Twitter handle on Saturday.

This statement comes after a leaked CCTV showed the minister kissing aide and former lobbyist Gina Coladangelo in his departmental office, CNN reported.

British media reports allege that the images are from May 6, two weeks before cross-household contact was allowed indoors in the country.

Downing Street published Hancock's resignation letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (ANI)

