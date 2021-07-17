UK Health Secy Sajid Javid tests COVID positive, experiencing mild symptoms

London (UK), July 18 (ANI): UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing 'mild symptoms'.



"I have tested positive for COVID. I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it has come out positive," Javid said in a recorded message on Twitter.

The 51-year-old politician said he is undergoing self-isolation at home with his family, pending the result of his PCR test. He said he is lucky to have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Javid was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as he posted a picture of him getting a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 16. (ANI)

