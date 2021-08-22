UK offers Covid antibody tests to find immune responses of variants

The finger-prick tests are part of a government scheme rolled out for the first time and will offer tests to thousands of adults each day, the BBC reported.

London, Aug 22 (IANS) The UK has launched antibody tests to find out more about how much natural protection people have after getting infected with Covid-19, the media reported on Sunday.

It would help the UK gain "vital insight" into the impact of the vaccination programme and immune responses to different variants.

From August 24, people above the age of 18 will be able to opt for the antibody tests while taking a PCR test. Among people who test positive, up to 8,000 will be sent two home antibody tests.

The first test must be taken immediately after testing positive for Covid-19, before the body generates a detectable antibody response to the infection. The second test must be taken after 28 days to measure antibodies generated in response to the infection, the report said.

It would be quick and easy to take part, Health Secretary Sajid Javid was quoted as saying.

The tests will be built on the "massive wall of defence" that was the vaccination programme and getting involved would help "strengthen our understanding of Covid-19 as we cautiously return to a more normal life," Javid added.

According to the Department of Health, besides helping it improve understanding about antibody protection, the scheme will also give information about any groups of people who did not develop an immune response after getting coronavirus, the report said.

"It is vital that we have the fullest understanding possible of vaccine effectiveness and the immune response of the broader population," Humza Yousaf, Scotland's Health Secretary was quoted saying.

"The rollout of this antibody testing study will help us achieve this and could play an important role in the battle to keep the virus under control," Yousaf said.

